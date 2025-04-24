BSF suspends symbolic handshake with Pak Rangers, frontier gates to remain closed during retreat ceremony on Indo-Pak border: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
BSF suspends symbolic handshake with Pak Rangers, frontier gates to remain closed during retreat ceremony on Indo-Pak border: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian shares deepen losses after Wall Street retreats again, with Japan's Nikkei falling almost 4 per cent.
Trump Administration Retreats on NVIDIA's Chip Regulation
U.S. Stock Markets Surge Amidst Treasury Yield Retreat
Historic Diplomatic Visit: Ishaq Dar to Strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
Strengthening Indo-Italian Diplomatic Relations: A High-Profile Visit