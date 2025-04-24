This kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable: French President Macron in phone conversation with PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack.
This kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable: French President Macron in phone conversation with PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack.
