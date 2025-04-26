Cardinals perform rite of burial to lay Pope Francis to rest at Rome's St Mary Major Basilica, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:10 IST
Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 am, celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, reports AP.