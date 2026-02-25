AI Transformation: How Telecoms Combat Fraud and Boost Revenue

AI-powered platforms have become essential in telecom operations, evolving from supplementary tools to integral parts of infrastructure. They assist telecom operators in combating high-tech fraud while increasing digital revenue, stated a senior official from Subex Ltd, a telecom AI solutions company based in Bengaluru.

Legacy systems that depend on manual checks and static rules struggle with the modern complexities of vast network traffic. These systems are inadequate for today's demands, leading to potential revenue loss and diminishing trust. Operators are increasingly adopting AI to manage fraud, business assurance, and partner settlement, according to the company.

Subex Ltd highlighted significant deployment successes in various markets, such as VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands and Telkomsel in Indonesia. With its AI solutions, the company aids communications service providers in launching new services efficiently and with enhanced accountability. Such advances promise faster time-to-market and fewer disputes.