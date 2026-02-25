Left Menu

AI Transformation: How Telecoms Combat Fraud and Boost Revenue

AI-led platforms have transformed telecom operations, enabling real-time detection of fraud, improving business assurance, and supporting new service launches. Telecom operators worldwide are shifting from traditional systems to AI-based solutions to manage complex networks and protect revenue, according to Subex Ltd, a Bengaluru-based telecom AI solutions provider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:28 IST
AI Transformation: How Telecoms Combat Fraud and Boost Revenue
  • Country:
  • India

AI-powered platforms have become essential in telecom operations, evolving from supplementary tools to integral parts of infrastructure. They assist telecom operators in combating high-tech fraud while increasing digital revenue, stated a senior official from Subex Ltd, a telecom AI solutions company based in Bengaluru.

Legacy systems that depend on manual checks and static rules struggle with the modern complexities of vast network traffic. These systems are inadequate for today's demands, leading to potential revenue loss and diminishing trust. Operators are increasingly adopting AI to manage fraud, business assurance, and partner settlement, according to the company.

Subex Ltd highlighted significant deployment successes in various markets, such as VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands and Telkomsel in Indonesia. With its AI solutions, the company aids communications service providers in launching new services efficiently and with enhanced accountability. Such advances promise faster time-to-market and fewer disputes.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surge: Indexes Open Higher Amid Tariff Doubts

Wall Street Surge: Indexes Open Higher Amid Tariff Doubts

 Global
2
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

 India
3
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

 India
4
Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026