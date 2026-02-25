Deadly Floods Devastate Minas Gerais: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Ongoing Deluge

Severe flooding in southeastern Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has claimed the lives of at least 36 people. Rescue operations are underway as authorities search for 33 missing individuals amid continuing heavy rainfall.

In the stricken cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, nearly 3,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes. Mud has enveloped the streets, leading to fears of further landslides, while classes have been suspended as life comes to a standstill.

As the region battles double the anticipated rainfall for February, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has deployed security forces for rescue efforts. Emergency teams, including health care personnel, are providing vital support to those affected, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

