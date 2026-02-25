Delhi CM Vows Zero Tolerance for Racial Abuse in Malviya Nagar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with a group of women from the northeast on Wednesday, pledging rigorous action against those responsible for racist and derogatory insults directed at Arunachali tenants in Malviya Nagar.

Gupta emphasized that Delhi stands as a city rooted in diversity, respect, and mutual dignity. 'The strictest action will be taken against those involved in this incident,' she asserted, noting that hatred, discrimination, intimidation, or racial abuse hold no place in the capital.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested Ruby Jain, accused of abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a dispute over repairs to their rented home. Gupta called for sensitivity in handling the issue and reaffirmed her support for the affected women from the northeast.