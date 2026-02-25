Left Menu

Delhi CM Vows Zero Tolerance for Racial Abuse in Malviya Nagar

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has promised strict action against individuals making racist remarks against Arunachali tenants. She reinforced the city's commitment to diversity and mutual dignity. The arrest of Ruby Jain for alleged abusive behavior highlights ongoing efforts to ensure safety and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:27 IST
Delhi CM Vows Zero Tolerance for Racial Abuse in Malviya Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with a group of women from the northeast on Wednesday, pledging rigorous action against those responsible for racist and derogatory insults directed at Arunachali tenants in Malviya Nagar.

Gupta emphasized that Delhi stands as a city rooted in diversity, respect, and mutual dignity. 'The strictest action will be taken against those involved in this incident,' she asserted, noting that hatred, discrimination, intimidation, or racial abuse hold no place in the capital.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested Ruby Jain, accused of abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a dispute over repairs to their rented home. Gupta called for sensitivity in handling the issue and reaffirmed her support for the affected women from the northeast.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

 India
2
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

 India
3
Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Amon...

 India
4
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026