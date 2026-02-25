General Atlantic's Major Stake Sale in ByteDance: A $550 Billion Valuation Highlight

Investment firm General Atlantic is reportedly selling its equity stake in Chinese social media giant ByteDance at a whopping $550 billion valuation. This notable transaction signals the first such divestment since the Trump administration approved the sale of TikTok's U.S. interests in January. ByteDance has seen a soaring valuation with an increase of 66% since a share buyback last year that pegged its worth at over $330 billion.

While precise financial terms and details regarding General Atlantic's holdings post-transaction remain undisclosed, the planned stake sale emerges as a significant indicator of ByteDance's rising private market value. The New York-based firm's sale aims for completion by March, stirring anticipation among other investors about potential windfalls once ByteDance transitions to public markets.

Despite the opacity surrounding ByteDance's valuation in secondary markets, this move reflects investor appetite for its shares. General Atlantic internally values its stake in the company at $550 billion, aligning with the planned sale. The divestment also follows ByteDance's arrangements to increase U.S. ownership of TikTok's operations, diffusing previous national security concerns. ByteDance's core products, such as Toutiao and Douyin, continue to drive its leadership in the social media space.