Vancouver police confirm 9 people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival, reports AP.
PTI | Vancouver | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
