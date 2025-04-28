Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme for free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh for citizens aged 70 years and above launched in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:48 IST
