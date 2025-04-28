SC seek responses from Centre, others on plea to prohibit streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT, social media platforms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seek responses from Centre, others on plea to prohibit streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT, social media platforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
You should do something about it: SC to Centre on plea to ban streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT, social media platforms.
Supreme Court Addresses Plea on OTT Content Regulations
Plea to prohibit streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT, social media platforms: SC says petition raises important concern.
Some regulations in existence and certain more in contemplation: Centre to SC on plea to ban sexually explicit content on OTT, social media.