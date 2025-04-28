Unpleasant, ghastly: Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai condemns Pahalgam terror attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Unpleasant, ghastly: Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai condemns Pahalgam terror attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership
India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation
BP Targets New Gas Output in India Amid Policy Reforms
India Emerges as Key Player Amid US-China Toy Tariffs
India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence