Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decides to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
