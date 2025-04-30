Congress, its allies opposed caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in opposition: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress, its allies opposed caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in opposition: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Caste Census
- politics
- demographics
- India
- counting
- census
- opposition
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India