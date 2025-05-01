Schools, religious places, markets directed to ban single-use plastic; strict action against defacement, encroachments: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Schools, religious places, markets directed to ban single-use plastic; strict action against defacement, encroachments: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Cargo Vital to Global Supply Chains: IATA Calls for Action on Safety, Security, Digitalization & Sustainability
Reviving Sustainability: India's Tourism Sector Takes the Lead
Apple's Bold Steps Toward Sustainability in India
AI Surge Overloads Data Storage: Balancing Cost and Sustainability
Unveiling TAB Terra Casa: Blending Luxury with Eco-Sustainability