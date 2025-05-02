Pahalgam attack: SC asks authorities to not take coercive action such as deportation to Pakistan against six members of family.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
