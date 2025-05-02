CWC reaffirms demand for time-bound accountability into serious security, intelligence lapses in J-K: CWC resolution on Pahalgam attack.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
CWC reaffirms demand for time-bound accountability into serious security, intelligence lapses in J-K: CWC resolution on Pahalgam attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CWC
- J-K
- security
- accountability
- Pahalgam
- attack
- intelligence
- lapses
- CWC resolution
- inquiry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Drone Attack: Lives Lost and Chaos in Dnipro
Escalation in Ukraine: Renewed Attacks Claim Lives
Tensions Rise: Lebanese Army Cracks Down on Rocket Attacks Amidst Israel-Lebanon Conflicts
Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence
Jawan's Alleged Role in Online Training for Grenade Attack on YouTuber