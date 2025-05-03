Candidates found indulging in unfair means before, during, or after NEET-UG to be debarred for 3 years: MoE sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:46 IST
