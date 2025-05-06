Four killed as SUV rams into tree and overturns in Gujarat's Rajkot district: Police.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Four killed as SUV rams into tree and overturns in Gujarat's Rajkot district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Easter Road Safety Campaign Sees Major Drop in Fatalities Nationwide
Paving Safe Pathways: Road Safety Education in Indian Schools
India's Road Safety Initiative: New Ratings for Trucks & E-Rickshaws
Limpopo Celebrates a Safer Easter as Collaborative Road Safety Efforts Pay Off
Revving Up Road Safety: Prioritizing Two-Wheeler Lanes