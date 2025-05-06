In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:30 IST
In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement: PM Modi.
