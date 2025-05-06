PM Modi, PM Starmer agreed expanding India-UK economic ties remain a cornerstone of increasingly robust, multifaceted partnership: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, PM Starmer agreed expanding India-UK economic ties remain a cornerstone of increasingly robust, multifaceted partnership: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- UK
- economic
- ties
- Modi
- Starmer
- partnership
- relationship
- collaboration
- nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day
PM Modi Champions 'Naagrik Devo Bhava': A Call for Citizen-Centric Governance
PM Modi Urges Civil Servants to Drive ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision on 17th Civil Services Day
PM Modi Champions Holistic Development and Civil Service Reforms for Future India
Randeep Hooda's Inspirational Encounter with PM Modi