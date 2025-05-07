Four targets of Jaish-e-Mohammed, 3 of Lashkar-e-Taiba, 2 of Hizbul Mujahideen terror groups hit in intelligence-based IAF strikes: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Four targets of Jaish-e-Mohammed, 3 of Lashkar-e-Taiba, 2 of Hizbul Mujahideen terror groups hit in intelligence-based IAF strikes: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
High-Profile Arrest: Andhra Pradesh's Former Intelligence Chief in the Dock
Tensions Escalate as Houthi Missile Target Northern Israel Amid US Airstrikes
Tragedy at Baisaran: Intelligence Officer Killed in Terrorist Attack
Navigating Conflict: US Airstrikes and Houthi Attacks Intensify