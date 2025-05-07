Proud of our armed forces, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Operation Sindoor'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Proud of our armed forces, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Operation Sindoor'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Homegrown Aero-Engine Innovations for National Security
Court Overturns Funding Cut: French Muslim High School Maintains Government Support
Biju Janata Dal Stands United with Government on National Security
Reviving India's Comic Culture: Digital Platforms and Government Support Leading the Way
NSC Shakeup: The High-Profile Firings Reshaping America's National Security