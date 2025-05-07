No country can be mere spectator after terrorist attack, action taken by India is appropriate: Sharad Pawar on Operation Sindoor.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:53 IST
