India's compound archer Madhura Dhamangaonkar stuns USA's Carson Krahe 139-138 to win her maiden World Cup gold medal in Shanghai.
PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
