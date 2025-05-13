88.39 per cent students pass class 12 board exams, marginally up by last year's pass percentage: CBSE.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
