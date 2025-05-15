Pakistan has to shut down terror infra, they know what to do: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan has to shut down terror infra, they know what to do: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
US Urges Dialogue to De-escalate India-Pakistan Tensions
India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Rising Tensions