Israel strikes two ports in Yemen, saying it is targeting sites controlled by the Houthi militant group, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:43 IST
Israel strikes two ports in Yemen, saying it is targeting sites controlled by the Houthi militant group, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- ports
- Houthi
- militant group
- airstrikes
- AP
- regional tensions
- stability
- humanitarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple Faces Legal Repercussions: A Landmark Antitrust Case
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Bank of Japan Holds Steady Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
Apple Faces Legal Wrath for Stifling App Store Competition