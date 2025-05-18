Ex-Union minister RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-Union minister RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister Backs 'Phule' Film for National Influence
Union Minister Demands Expulsion of Unauthorized Pakistani Residents from India
Union Minister Debunks Rumors on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
Union Minister Unveils Cutting-Edge PET-CT System Advancing Preventive Healthcare
No Peace Talks: Union Minister Sanjay Kumar Stands Firm Against Maoists