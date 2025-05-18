Pope Leo XIV, history's 1st American pope, takes first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of installation, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:41 IST
Pope Leo XIV, history's 1st American pope, takes first popemobile ride through St. Peter's Square ahead of installation, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Papal Conclave: Awaiting the Next Leader of the Catholic Church
Tamil Nadu Security Drills: Safeguarding Vital Installations
No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Selecting the New Pontiff: Challenges and Changes in the Catholic Church
Chennai's Vital Installations Set for Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions