Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

In a dramatic show of aerial defense, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow over a 23-hour period on Wednesday, according to reports by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the Telegram messaging app.

Sobyanin clarified that emergency crews were deployed to examine drone fragments that fell, all without causing reported damages. Notably, two of Moscow's major airports had to limit operations temporarily, as per Russia's civil aviation authority.

The Russian Defence Ministry further reported the destruction of 29 Ukrainian drones nationwide during a separate three-hour window. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military has ramped up drone strikes within Russia, specifically targeting military and logistical sites in retaliation to ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine.

