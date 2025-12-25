Left Menu

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian air defense units downed 25 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones within 23 hours on Wednesday, claim Russian officials. Despite the incursion, no damage was reported, although two major Moscow airports briefly limited operations. Ukraine admits increased drone strikes across Russia targeting military and logistical sites to counteract Russian aggressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 06:14 IST
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic show of aerial defense, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow over a 23-hour period on Wednesday, according to reports by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on the Telegram messaging app.

Sobyanin clarified that emergency crews were deployed to examine drone fragments that fell, all without causing reported damages. Notably, two of Moscow's major airports had to limit operations temporarily, as per Russia's civil aviation authority.

The Russian Defence Ministry further reported the destruction of 29 Ukrainian drones nationwide during a separate three-hour window. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military has ramped up drone strikes within Russia, specifically targeting military and logistical sites in retaliation to ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

