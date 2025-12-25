Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Two oil tanks at Russia's southern port of Temryuk ignited on Thursday due to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack, according to Krasnodar regional authorities. The fire engulfed an area of nearly 2,000 square meters, as reported by the Krasnodar operational headquarters on Telegram.

A fire erupted in two oil product tanks at the southern Russian port of Temryuk on Thursday. Regional authorities in the Krasnodar region claim the cause was a Ukrainian drone attack.

The blaze consumed an area of about 2,000 square meters, according to information shared by the Krasnodar operational headquarters.

Details were disseminated via the Telegram messaging app, showcasing the tension and ongoing risks in the region.

