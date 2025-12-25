Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

A fire erupted in two oil product tanks at the southern Russian port of Temryuk on Thursday. Regional authorities in the Krasnodar region claim the cause was a Ukrainian drone attack.

The blaze consumed an area of about 2,000 square meters, according to information shared by the Krasnodar operational headquarters.

Details were disseminated via the Telegram messaging app, showcasing the tension and ongoing risks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)