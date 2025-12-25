Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port
Two oil tanks at Russia's southern port of Temryuk ignited on Thursday due to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack, according to Krasnodar regional authorities. The fire engulfed an area of nearly 2,000 square meters, as reported by the Krasnodar operational headquarters on Telegram.
