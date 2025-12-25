Left Menu

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

The Justice Department faces delays in releasing records on Jeffrey Epstein, with over a million new documents discovered. Senators demand transparency in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, while pressing for an audit. The situation sparks political tensions and accusations of a cover-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 06:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department announced a significant delay in releasing its records on Jeffrey Epstein. Officials have recently discovered over a million potentially relevant documents, further stalling compliance with a previous congressional deadline for transparency.

Several U.S. senators, across party lines, have pressed the department's inspector general to examine the delays and lack of full disclosure. Victims and lawmakers alike emphasize the importance of transparency, calling into question the completeness of previous reviews.

With the Epstein Files Transparency Act mandating the disclosure, the discovery has sparked political debate, fueled by allegations of cover-ups connected to former President Trump. Federal prosecutors and the FBI continue to work on removing identifying information from the vast trove of documents.

