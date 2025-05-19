Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad moves SC challenging his arrest for social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
