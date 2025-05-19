No other country has any locus-standi to comment on issues of J-K: Sources on foreign secretary's briefing to Parliamentary panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
