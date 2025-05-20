Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- monsoon
- Kerala
- IMD
- India
- Meteorological
- forecast
- agriculture
- water
- seasonal
- rains
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Pushes Forward with Central Schemes in Agriculture and Rural Development
Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture
Climate Crisis: Impact on Agriculture and the Push for 'Green Maharashtra'
Philips Slashes 2025 Profit Forecast Amid U.S.-China Tariff Pressures
Southwest Monsoon: The Lifeline of Indian Agriculture and Economy