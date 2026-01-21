Left Menu

J&J Surpasses Forecasts Amid Drug Pricing Challenges

Johnson & Johnson forecasts robust financial performance for 2026 despite impacts from a pricing deal with the Trump administration. It sees operational sales exceeding $99 billion and profits surpassing analyst expectations. The company also reports strong results from its pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors despite competition and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST
J&J Surpasses Forecasts Amid Drug Pricing Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson has set ambitious financial targets for 2026, forecasting sales and profits that surpass Wall Street's projections even after absorbing substantial financial impacts from a recent drug pricing agreement with the Trump administration.

The pharmaceutical giant expects operational sales to range between $99.5 billion and $100.5 billion, outpacing analysts' estimates. Profit projections align similarly, with J&J anticipating $11.43 to $11.63 per share, surpassing forecasts of $11.45 per share.

The healthcare conglomerate also reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales of its cancer therapy Darzalex and psoriasis drug Tremfya, along with resilience in its medical devices sector. Despite challenges, including legal battles over talc products and competitive pressures, the company remains optimistic about its future growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed' Areas

Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed'...

 India
2
Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

 Global
3
Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026