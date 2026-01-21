J&J Surpasses Forecasts Amid Drug Pricing Challenges

Johnson & Johnson has set ambitious financial targets for 2026, forecasting sales and profits that surpass Wall Street's projections even after absorbing substantial financial impacts from a recent drug pricing agreement with the Trump administration.

The pharmaceutical giant expects operational sales to range between $99.5 billion and $100.5 billion, outpacing analysts' estimates. Profit projections align similarly, with J&J anticipating $11.43 to $11.63 per share, surpassing forecasts of $11.45 per share.

The healthcare conglomerate also reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales of its cancer therapy Darzalex and psoriasis drug Tremfya, along with resilience in its medical devices sector. Despite challenges, including legal battles over talc products and competitive pressures, the company remains optimistic about its future growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)