Arrested IAS officer indulged in corrupt practices, did not follow norms in selection of agencies for liquor sale: J’khand govt.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Arrested IAS officer indulged in corrupt practices, did not follow norms in selection of agencies for liquor sale: J'khand govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAS officer
- corruption
- arrest
- Jharkhand
- government
- norms
- liquor sale
- agencies
- integrity
- procedures
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Inaction on Pahalgam Attack
Government to Review Supreme Court's Directive on Bhushan Power and Steel Liquidation
Unity Amidst Adversity: Jammu & Kashmir Government's Push for Progress
Sachin Pilot Urges Swift Government Action Post Pahalgam Attack
Smoke Scare at Government Medical College Hospital Raises Concerns