Karnataka Government Dismisses Corruption Allegations Against Chief Officer

The Karnataka government has refuted allegations by activist Snehamayi Krishna against D B Natesh, claiming due process in his promotion amid corruption claims. The government asserts prior approval for investigation was granted, dismisses allegations as baseless, and states no suspension is warranted according to rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:12 IST
The Karnataka government has pushed back against recent corruption allegations linked to the promotion of D B Natesh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna had accused Natesh of involvement in monetary exchanges, triggering an investigation.

Krishna filed a complaint with enforcement agencies, including sharing evidence of a vehicle allegedly used in a cash transaction in Mysuru. In defense, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh's office declared the claims as unfounded, emphasizing that promotions adhered to official procedures.

The government also confirmed prior investigation approvals were in place and countered demands for suspension, citing the absence of necessary grounds under existing service rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

