Textbook Scandal: Government School Books Sold as Scrap

A large consignment of government textbooks meant for free student distribution was sold by a scrap dealer, resulting in the suspension and termination of four education officials. Police intercepted the textbooks being transported and initiated investigations to ascertain the books' origin and intended destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:26 IST
In a startling revelation, a significant consignment of government school textbooks intended for free distribution was illicitly sold by a scrap dealer, leading to disciplinary actions against four education department officials.

Authorities intercepted the books in Lakhimpur district, sparking a deeper investigation to trace their origins and destination.

Over 13,000 textbooks were reported missing, and local law enforcement has intensified efforts to apprehend the accused scrap dealer who remains at large.

