'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Darbar at Ayodhya temple to be performed from June 3 to 5: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:21 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
