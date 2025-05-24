Justice Department and Boeing reach deal allowing airplane giant to avoid prosecution over 737 Max crashes, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
