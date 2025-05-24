Moscow says Russia and Ukraine have swapped hundreds more prisoners, hours after a mass strike on Kyiv, reports AP.
PTI | Moschun | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:23 IST
