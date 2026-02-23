Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Adulterated Milk Claims Four Lives in East Godavari

Four people have died and 12 have been hospitalized in East Godavari after consuming contaminated milk from an unauthorized vendor. The Andhra Pradesh government is responding with compensation and medical care, while promising strict action against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:51 IST
In a tragic turn of events in East Godavari district, four individuals lost their lives after consuming tainted milk distributed by an unauthorized dealer, authorities confirmed Monday. The ordeal has also resulted in the hospitalization of 12 others, prompting swift response and stern warnings from state officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the bereaved families. Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the contaminated milk led to renal failure, causing sudden urinary blockages and death.

The district administration, led by Collector Kirthi Chekuri, is actively conducting surveys and providing medical aid. Meanwhile, samples are being analyzed to ascertain the source of contamination, with local and state officials vowing decisive action against those culpable to avert further tragedy.

