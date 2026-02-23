Tragedy Strikes: Adulterated Milk Claims Four Lives in East Godavari

In a tragic turn of events in East Godavari district, four individuals lost their lives after consuming tainted milk distributed by an unauthorized dealer, authorities confirmed Monday. The ordeal has also resulted in the hospitalization of 12 others, prompting swift response and stern warnings from state officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the bereaved families. Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the contaminated milk led to renal failure, causing sudden urinary blockages and death.

The district administration, led by Collector Kirthi Chekuri, is actively conducting surveys and providing medical aid. Meanwhile, samples are being analyzed to ascertain the source of contamination, with local and state officials vowing decisive action against those culpable to avert further tragedy.