Tragedy Strikes: Adulterated Milk Claims Four Lives in East Godavari

Four individuals lost their lives in East Godavari district after reportedly ingesting adulterated milk distributed by an unauthorised vendor, according to authorities on Monday.

The fatalities occurred over the weekend, with two victims succumbing on Sunday and another two on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajamahendravaram North Zone Y Srikanth, stated that preliminary investigations indicate the contaminated milk led to kidney failure and subsequent deaths.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was supplying milk procured from local farmers, affecting 106 households. In response, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting, initiating medical screenings and test camps while ordering stringent punitive measures against the vendor.