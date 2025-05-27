BTech students at IIT Delhi to undergo mandatory training about using AI ethically and responsibly: Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST
