NEET-PG 2025 exam: SC directs authorities to make arrangements for holding exam in one shift, ensure complete transparency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
NEET-PG 2025 exam: SC directs authorities to make arrangements for holding exam in one shift, ensure complete transparency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Cinematic Advocacy for Social Equality
Delhi's Water Distribution Overhaul: Ensuring Fairness in Supply Amid Disparities
Bangladeshi Women's Rights Activists Rally for Dignity and Equality
NEET-UG Results on Hold: Power Outage Stalls Outcome for 21 Lakh Candidates
India's decision to restrict select Bangladeshi exports is aimed at restoring equality and fairness in bilateral trade: Sources.