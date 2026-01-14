1700 Candidates, 227 Seats: BMC Elections Set for High-Stakes Showdown
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are set to take place with 1,700 candidates vying for 227 seats. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure orderly polling, including the deployment of over 25,000 police personnel and 64,375 electoral staff. Geo-fencing and vehicle tracking systems will enhance logistical precision.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, 1,700 candidates will compete for 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The civic body has confirmed that all necessary arrangements are underway for a smooth polling day.
Preparations were finalized with the distribution of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and election materials across 23 centers in Mumbai. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m., with vote counting taking place at said centers.
Security will be tight with over 25,000 police personnel deployed. Additionally, advanced systems such as geo-fencing and live vehicle tracking will monitor election logistics. Political entities like BJP-led Mahayuti, MNS, and Shiv Sena are set for an intense battle for control of the BMC.