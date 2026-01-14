1700 Candidates, 227 Seats: BMC Elections Set for High-Stakes Showdown

On Thursday, 1,700 candidates will compete for 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The civic body has confirmed that all necessary arrangements are underway for a smooth polling day.

Preparations were finalized with the distribution of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and election materials across 23 centers in Mumbai. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m., with vote counting taking place at said centers.

Security will be tight with over 25,000 police personnel deployed. Additionally, advanced systems such as geo-fencing and live vehicle tracking will monitor election logistics. Political entities like BJP-led Mahayuti, MNS, and Shiv Sena are set for an intense battle for control of the BMC.