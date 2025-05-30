Home Minister Amit Shah lauds BSF response to Pak hostility, says they dealt major blow to enemy that would take years to overcome.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds BSF response to Pak hostility, says they dealt major blow to enemy that would take years to overcome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- BSF
- Pakistan
- hostility
- response
- national security
- border
- Home Minister
- resilience
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress to Host 'Jai Hind Sabhas': Raising Concerns on National Security
Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Health Centre
Assam Rifles Neutralize Militant Threat Near Indo-Myanmar Border
Punjab BJP President Jakhar Urges Special Package Amid Border Tensions
BSF Honors Fallen Heroes Amidst Cross-Border Tensions