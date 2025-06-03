Pak thought it would continue operations against India for 48 hours but folded up in about 8 hours and wanted to talk: CDS Gen Chauhan.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:08 IST
