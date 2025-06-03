South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo concedes defeat in the presidential election, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:16 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
